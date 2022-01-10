A handout photo of some of Vancouver-based Article's furniture offerings.Handout

Home furniture retailer Article, one of Canada’s most successful e-commerce merchants, has delayed its plans to go public amid a sharp selloff of tech stocks to start 2022.

The Vancouver company, legally known as TradeMango Solutions Inc., engaged underwriters JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs and BMO Capital Markets last year to explore listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the Globe and Mail reported in December. It was originally planning to file a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission later this month.

But worsening market conditions have prompted Article to delay the kickoff of its initial public offering process to March, said a source familiar with the situation. Tech stocks have extended recent declines into the new year, as the Nasdaq Composite Index sustained its largest weekly drop in 11 months last week. The Nasdaq started this week with further losses as the spectre of rising interest rates weighed on valuations of riskier assets. The Globe and Mail is withholding the identity of the source as they are not authorized to speak on the matter.

If it does proceed, Article would be the latest in a string of well-known North American online merchants to go public in recent quarters, including Allbirds Inc. and Warby Parker Inc. UK online furniture retailer Made.com Group plc also went public last year.

Article’s public markets plan heading into 2022 was to raise about US$200-million, mostly as a secondary offering in which existing investors and option holders – it has more than 1,100 employees – would sell parts of their stakes. Article would issue little or no equity itself in the offering; it is profitable and doesn’t need cash.

Article chief executive officer Aamir Baig shed some light on the company’s thoughts about going public during an interview with The Globe in September, 2020. “Going public is a consideration that gets thrown around in our circles,” he said then, adding: “The only primary driver [of an IPO] will not be raising capital to finance our strategic road map, it’s purely to create a liquidity platform for our shareholders and stock option holders.”

Article is one of Canada’s largest pure-play e-commerce merchants, with annual revenue running at about US$500-million. It was founded in 2011 by Mr. Baig and three other engineers, who wanted to disrupt the upscale furniture business, where commissioned salespeople, showrooms full of expensive, high-margin items and long delivery times were the norm. Their idea was to target digitally savvy millennials, enabling them to furnish their homes with well-built but reasonably priced mid-century and Scandinavian-styled furniture with a few clicks.

They set out to build a vertically integrated business where they would design products, source materials and work with Asian manufacturers to assemble products and then distribute them from their own warehouses (it has distribution centres in Seattle, Los Angeles, Florida, New Jersey and Toronto). With no showrooms or salespeople and end-to-end control over their business, they could keep costs tight and sell at lower prices than physical rivals, limiting their catalogue to a select set of products. Like many direct-to-consumer brands, Article stayed off marketplaces such as Amazon so it wouldn’t have to share control of its customer relationships, data or revenue.

Article was one of the earlier movers into online furniture selling; the category lagged others in shifting to digital channels because the products are heavy to ship, and tended to be the kind of big-ticket purchase that shoppers were trained to check out in person before buying. But category sales continued to grow, led by furniture marketplace Wayfair and Amazon, and accelerated because of the pandemic.

Unlike many digital upstarts, Article was determined to grow by raising little outside money and reaching profitability as soon as possible. By 2015, Article was profitable before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and has stayed that way; it has raised less than US$10-million in outside equity capital to drive its growth, including from Rhino Ventures, a Vancouver early stage investment firm led by Fraser Hall, one of Article’s co-founders.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.