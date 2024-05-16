Canadian Pacific Kansas City to resume contract negotiations with rail workers union

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP-T said on Thursday its leadership, with the assistance of federal mediators, will resume contract negotiations meeting with Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) union on May 17.

CPKC and the union will resume meeting in an effort to achieve new collective agreement for the company’s Train and Engine and Rail Traffic Controller employees.

Canada heavily relies on its extensive railway network, given its expansive geography and significant exports such as grain, potash and coal.

Earlier this month, workers represented by the Teamsters union had voted overwhelmingly to strike as early as May 22.

The Canadian Industrial Relations Board has requested submissions from the railroad operator, the union and other interested stakeholders by May 21. The parties have until May 31 to file their replies.

Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan previously said he had requested the Canada Industrial Relations Board to assess whether the strike could pose safety implications. The strike cannot commence until the board has rendered a decision.

CPKC made a voluntary offer on Wednesday to engage in a binding arbitration to prevent a work stoppage, but the union declined, the railroad operator said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said it has also proposed to the TCRC that both parties agree on the services that should be maintained in the event of a strike or lockout.

TCRC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.