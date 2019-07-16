 Skip to main content

Report on Business Canadian Pacific’s quarterly revenue, profit jump as it ships more commodities

Eric Atkins Transportation Reporter
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. posted a 13-per-cent jump in second-quarter revenue, as Canada’s second-biggest railway moved more grain, potash and other commodities.

Calgary-based CP said profit for the three months ending June 30 rose to $724-million, or $5.17 a share, compared with $436-million ($3.04) in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue increased to $1.98-billlion. CP’s operating ratio, a closely watched industry measure of costs versus sales, improved to 58.4 per cent from 64.2 per cent in the year-ago period.

Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday morning that flooding in the U.S. Mississippi River region led to higher expenses and lost revenue as some trains were rerouted.

But CP saw eight of nine freight categories rise in volumes, led by energy, chemicals and plastics (up 22 per cent), potash (up 15 per cent) and automotive products (up 12 per cent). Canadian and U.S. grain revenue combined rose by 11 per cent, despite a drop in U.S. volumes amid Midwest flooding.

John Brooks, CP’s marketing chief, said the railway is anticipating heavy grain volumes for the rest of the season due to a crop that is expected to be in line with the past two years, and large amounts of canola still in bins and elevators after China ceased importing the Canadian seed.

Christian Wetherbee, a stock analyst at Citigroup, said CP’s financial performance was better than he expected, as yields improved amid cost containment. “Expectations were elevated coming into the quarter, but the results were solid as CP stands out as likely the only Class 1 railway [that] can credibly maintain its volume target, so we think the results and outlook are good enough to drive shares higher and we reiterate our "Buy” recommendation, he said in a research note.

Investors responded to CP’s earnings, reported before markets opened on Tuesday, by driving up the share price by 2 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Before Tuesday, CP shares had risen by 27 per cent in 2019, outpacing the 15-per-cent gain on the TTSX and the 21-per-cent increase in the share price of rival Canadian National Railway Co.

