 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canadian pension plans keep booming

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

High equity prices and rising interest rates mean Canadian pension plans keep on getting healthier.

Two companies that measure Canadian plans’ funding say that the funding status of the typical defined-benefit pension plan improved markedly in the first quarter.

Aon PLC said its measure of DB pension solvency in Canada increased from 89.4 per cent on Dec. 31 to 94.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Consultants Mercer Canada Ltd. said its Pension Health Index, which represents the solvency ratio of a hypothetical plan, increased from 114 per cent at the end of 2020 to 124 per cent at the end of March, which Mercer says is an all-time high. The median solvency ratio of the pension plans of Mercer clients – a measure of real figures, not hypothetical ones – was at 104 per cent on March 31, up from 96 per cent on Dec. 31.

A plan’s solvency funding is the ratio of its assets to its liabilities, the estimated cost of paying the future benefits the plan has promised. A fully funded plan is at 100 per cent; Ontario pension funding rules require DB plans to have a solvency ratio of at least 85 per cent, or else employers have to make extra payments to push their pensions back to that level.

Pension plans were hit by a double-whammy in the early days of the COVID-19 market crisis. Stocks plummeted by more than a third, damaging the value of plan assets. And interest rates on government bonds fell, which, according to pension math, made the the current value of DB plans’ future liabilities bigger.

Since then, stocks have rebounded and stayed high. Interest-rate movements have been largely favourable.

Aon estimates that pension assets lost value by 2.3 per cent in the first quarter. Bond prices fell, hurting fixed-income returns, but stock gains helped offset that.

The bigger change came on the liability side. Aon says the long-term Government of Canada bond yield increased 0.74 percentage points over the quarter. Credit spreads – the difference between those rates and what borrowers pay – narrowed. The combination caused an increase in the interest rates used to value pension liabilities, which made the liabilities smaller.

Nathan LaPierre, a partner in Aon’s retirement solutions group, said accelerating vaccination campaigns in the U.S. have bolstered confidence in the economy, which has increased interest rates and allowed stocks to continue to perform well.

Story continues below advertisement

“The second quarter will be a test case for vaccinations and the ensuing economic recovery,” he said. “The United States will have a large portion of the population vaccinated in the second quarter – and the question is how effectively will that halt the spread of the virus and fuel the economic recovery?”

Ben Ukonga, a principal in Mercer’s financial strategy group, said, “In March, 2020, as markets were experiencing a gut-wrenching freefall, nobody would believe that pension plans would be breaking funded position records only a year later.”

Pension consultants expressed concern during the 2020 stock-market rebound that equity prices had gotten ahead of the real economy, putting plans at risk from a market reversal. While post-COVID-19 hopes may have eased those concerns, Aon’s Erwan Pirou, the chief investment officer of the retirement solutions group, said his company’s clients are interested in diversifying their risk by putting more money into real assets such as real estate and infrastructure, or into other “opportunistic” strategies.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies