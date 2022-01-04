Pension plans had a good year in 2021, as robust investment returns and rising interest rates boosted their balance sheets, according two companies that measure Canadian plans’ funding status.

Aon PLC said its pension risk tracker, which measures the solvency of the defined benefit (DB) pension plans of the companies in the S&P/TSX Composite Index, increased from 89.4 per cent at the end of 2020 to 97.2 per cent at the end of 2021, near full funding.

Consulting firm Mercer Canada Ltd. said its pension health pulse, which tracks the median solvency ratio of the pension plans of Mercer clients increased from 96 per cent on Dec. 31, 2020, to 103 per cent on Dec. 31, 2021.

A plan’s solvency funding is the ratio of its assets to its liabilities, or the estimated cost of paying the future benefits the plan has promised. A fully funded plan is at 100 per cent, while plans over 100 per cent have a funding surplus. Ontario pension funding rules require DB plans to have a solvency ratio of at least 85 per cent, or else employers have to make extra payments to push their pensions back to that level.

It’s been a long but steady path upward for pension plans since the beginning of COVID-19. Pension plans were hit by a double-whammy in the early days of the pandemic market crisis, with stocks plummeting, damaging the value of plan assets, and interest rates on government bonds falling. (According to pension math, falling interest rates make the current value of DB plans’ future liabilities bigger.)

Since, then, however, stocks have zoomed. Interest rates have risen in some quarters in 2021 and fallen in others, but they closed 2021 higher than at the end of 2020, making liabilities look smaller. When assets increase and liabilities decrease, plan health improves.

Aon said the typical mix of pension assets returned 7 percent in 2021 and interest rates used to value pension liabilities increased from 2.34 percent to 2.82 percent over the course of the year.

“2021 was a spectacular year for Canadian pension plans funding, with both interest rates and risk-seeking assets going up,” Erwan Pirou, Aon’s chief investment officer for Canada Wealth Solutions said in commentary accompanying the report.

“Many plan sponsors are now finding themselves in the enviable position of having DB surpluses,” Ben Ukonga, principal and leader of Mercer’s Wealth Business in Calgary, said in a commentary.

Mercer says 61 per cent of the plans in its pension database are estimated to be in a surplus, versus 53 per cent at the end of the third quarter. Mercer said 27 per cent of plans are between 90 per cent and 100 per cent, and 7 per cent are between 80 per cent and 90 per cent. Just 5 per cent have solvency ratios less than 80 per cent.

Throughout the rebound, the consultants’ experts have continued to express concerns about the sustainability of the market rebound, and yet stocks have continued to rise. Their message about pension risk remains the same.

Aon’s Nathan LaPierre, a partner in the Wealth Solutions group, said pension-plan sponsors — the employers who contribute to the plans and bear risk if they get less healthy — “are likely to use the significantly-improved funded positions to undertake de-risking activities and protect those funded positions in 2022.”

Measures to lower a pension plan’s risk can include contracting with an insurance company to buy annuities to pay the future benefits, rather than companies bearing the full obligation themselves.

In April, 2021, General Motors Canada closed a deal for three insurance companies to take on $1.8-billion of its retiree pension obligations, the largest transaction of its kind in the country’s history.

Other companies to de-risk in the two years prior to GM included the Co-operative Superannuation Society Pension Plan ($660-million); Iron Ore Company of Canada ($560-million); Rayonier Advanced Materials ($293-million) and Domtar Corp. ($461-million).

