Canadian pork producer Olymel says China refusing shipments from Alberta plant

Canadian pork producer Olymel LP says China is refusing meat shipments from its plant in Red Deer, Alta., amid growing tensions between the two countries.

A spokesman for Olymel confirmed one of the St-Hyacinth, Que.-based meat producer’s factories is among the two plants hit with a export permit suspension by China. “We are assessing the situation now with the authorities,” said Richard Vigneault, a spokesman for Olymel, said on Thursday.

Mr. Vigneault was not immediately able to provide details on the reason for the halt of shipments, but said Chinese authorities notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) of the suspension the plant’s imports, “and then we were notified.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tensions between China and Canada arose after the arrest of a Chinese telecom executive at the request of the United States. After Huawei Technologies Co.’s Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver in December, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were detained by Chinese authorities. They remain in custody.

China in March suspended canola imports from two major Canadian companies, and Chinese processors halted other purchases of the grain from Canada’s exporters, moves widely believed to be linked to the diplomatic dispute.

China has said the canola imports were halted due to pests, a claim the Canadian government said is not backed by its food inspectors. It is not clear if the suspension of some pork imports are another form of retaliation.

China is the biggest buyer of Canadian canola, and the second-biggest buyer of Canadian pork.

Olymel is one of Canada’s largest meat processors, with 13,000 employees, and 31 production and distribution plants that export to more than 65 countries. The Red Deer plant employs more than 1,600 people, Mr. Vigneault said.

The CFIA did not immediately respond to questions.

Janet Riley, a spokeswoman for Maple Leaf Foods, another large meat producer and exporter, said the company’s sales to China are not affected. “It’s not us,” she said.