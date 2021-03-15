Canadian real estate group raises 2021 forecast as sales jump 39% in February

Canada’s national real estate group raised its annual sales forecast by 20 per cent, as cheap money and frenetic demand for homes continue to push up activity and home prices.
Sales are on track to reach 701,000 homes this year, while the average selling price is set to hit $665,000, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association’s forecast released on Monday. That is significantly higher than the association’s December prediction for annual sales of 584,000 and average selling price of $620,400.
The revised outlook comes after another record setting month for the Canadian housing market. Home sales were 39 per cent higher than February of last year, while the average home price was 25 per cent above last year at $678,091. Some of the same forces that propelled the market after the pandemic started have continued to contribute to the housing boom: low mortgage rates, desire for bigger spaces, shift outside of urban centres and low inventory.
The pandemic’s housing frenzy has taken place in the detached housing market in the suburbs, semi rural areas and smaller cities. Those areas in Ontario continued to experience the steepest price gains.
The home price index, which corrects for expensive transactions, was 35 per cent higher year over year in the Lakelands area in cottage country, and Tillsonburg District and Woodstock-Ingersoll; and in the 30 to 35 per cent range in places like Barrie, Niagara and Simcoe district.
The real estate association predicted that activity would start to slow later this year and into 2022 with low inventory and higher prices making it harder for homebuyers to purchase property. Although the association sees prices increasing from this year to next, it sees sales falling 13 per cent.
The Bank of Canada recently reiterated that it would keep interest rates low until at least 2023, meaning that borrowing will continue to be cheap. In February, central bank governor, Tiff Macklem, said the housing market was showing early signs of “excess exuberance,” though also said it was not as hot as Ontario and B.C.’s markets in 2016 and 2017. Those years, home prices in Vancouver and Toronto were rapidly increasing.
