 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian regulators to create new self-regulatory organization for investment industry, replacing IIROC and MFDA

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian securities regulators are establishing a new self-regulatory organization that will oversee the country’s investment industry, consolidating the functions of two existing organizations – the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Mutual Fund Dealers’ Association.

The creation of the new regulator, announced Tuesday, is the result of more than 18 months of feedback and consultation from various industry participants, after the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) – an umbrella organization of Canada’s provincial and territorial securities commissions – announced in December, 2019, that it was considering an overhaul of the regulatory framework that governs IIROC and the MFDA.

The CSA also announced that it would also combine two investor protection funds – the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation – into a single fund that will be independent from the new organization.

Story continues below advertisement

Some investors and industry participants have argued the existence of two separate investment industry self-regulatory organizations (SROs) has been unnecessary, given their overlapping areas of oversight.

IIROC supervises securities dealers, while the MFDA handles mutual fund dealers. But an increasing number of wealth managers have customers that purchase both mutual funds and individual securities, leading to complexities and redundancies when it comes to regulating their businesses as a whole.

Regulatory uncertainty can make trading stock tokens risky, experts say

Both organizations have also faced criticism for having weak corporate-governance structures stacked with former industry participants that tend to favour their own interests rather than that of investors. In a statement released Tuesday morning, CSA chair and president Louis Morisset said the creation of the new SRO would “better protect Canadian investors, enhance public confidence and ensure fair and efficient market operations.”

As part of the CSA’s mandate to improve the governance of SROs, the new organization’s board will consist mostly of independent directors and an independent chair, a sharp departure from the current board composition of both IIROC and the MFDA.

In a report detailing the framework of the new organization, the CSA said that the changes were intended to “address the perception that the current SRO corporate governance structure under-represents the concerns of investors and other stakeholders to the benefit of the industry.” The CSA will play a role in choosing these independent directors.

The positions of CEO and chair of the new SRO will be occupied by two different individuals. In addition, the CSA report suggests that an “appropriate cooling-off period” be required for CSA regulators themselves to be considered for independent director positions.

The new SRO will replace IIROC and the MFDA in a two-phase process that could take many months to complete. The first phase will begin immediately and will focus on designing a corporate structure of the new organization, as well as determining how involved the CSA should be in overall governance and oversight of the organization.

Story continues below advertisement

In the second phase, the CSA will initiate a formal consultation with stakeholders to determine if other registration categories in the investment industry – portfolio managers, exempt market dealers and scholarship plan dealers – should be incorporated into the new organization.

The creation of the new SRO is also expected to reduce industry costs and increase the ability of mutual fund dealers to access a broader range of products and services, the CSA report said.

Currently, for example, mutual fund dealers cannot easily purchase ETFs for clients, because of the costs involved in integrating back-offices systems between dealers. As a result, mutual fund dealers often engage in complicated work-arounds, including referring a client to an IIROC dealer, or advising them to buy an investment fund that wraps ETFs. One of the solutions proposed by the CSA is to allow broker arrangements between mutual fund dealers and investment dealers, since they will all be regulated by a single body.

The new organization, according to the CSA, will also centralize the IIROC and MFDA complaint reporting process, allowing investors to use a standard complaint form to file all kinds of complaints. A portal will direct the complaint to the appropriate organization, including the new SRO or one of the provincial securities regulators.

The CSA’s decision to create a new regulatory organization that will have the ability to fine and sanction members contradicts a recommendation made from a bevy of investment industry groups last March that called for IIROC and MFDA to merge.

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada, the Investment Industry Association of Canada and the Federation of Mutual Fund Dealers had called on regulators to “leverage” the best assets of IIROC and MFDA rather than create a new organization from the ground up mainly because the latter move would take longer.

Story continues below advertisement

A working group created by the CSA will continue receiving feedback for the next 60 days on the framework of the new SRO, while it simultaneously begins the process of creating the new organization.

With files from Clare O’Hara

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies