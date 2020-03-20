Canadian retail sales up 0.4 per cent in January

Canadian retail sales grew by 0.4 per cent in January from December at $51.97-billion (US$36.41 billion) on higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Sales increased in four of 11 subsectors, representing 48 per cent of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were down by 0.3 per cent.

More to come.

