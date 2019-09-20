 Skip to main content

Canadian retail sales rise 0.4 per cent in July, first increase in three months

Canadian retail sales rise 0.4 per cent in July, first increase in three months

Ottawa

The Canadian Press

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.4 per cent in July to $51.5 billion, the first increase in three months.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.6 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Statistics Canada says sales were up in six of the 11 subsectors it tracks representing 71 per cent of retail trade.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers reported sales climbed 1.5 per cent in July, boosted by higher sales at new car dealers.

The miscellaneous store retailer category rose 1.7 per cent. boosted by a 14.3 per cent increase at cannabis stores as sales at cannabis stores topped $100 million for the first time.

Building materials and garden equipment and supplies dealers saw sales fall 3.2 per cent.

