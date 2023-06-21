Canadians have managed to ramp up their retail spending in recent months, despite higher interest rates that are meant to slow their consumption.

Retail sales rose by 1.1 per cent in April, a partial recovery from a 1.4-per-cent slide in March, Statistics Canada said in a report on Wednesday. The April result easily surpassed a previous estimate of a 0.2-per-cent gain. In volume terms, retail sales rose 0.3 per cent.

Further gains are potentially on the way: In an advance estimate, Statscan said that retail sales rose an additional 0.5 per cent in May, although this is subject to revision.

The resilience of the Canadian consumer has been a major theme of the economy this year. Despite a rapid series of rate hikes from the Bank of Canada that began more than a year ago, many households appear to be shrugging off the impact of those higher borrowing costs.

In the first quarter, the Canadian economy expanded at a rapid clip – fuelled in large part by a surge in household spending. This and other strong economic data prompted the Bank of Canada to resume raising interest rates after a brief pause. Earlier this month, the central bank hiked its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 per cent, the highest level since 2001. (A basis point is 1/100th of a percentage point.)

In response to Wednesday’s report, several analysts said the BoC would likely raise its benchmark interest rate by an additional 25 basis points at the next decision on July 12.

The recent increases in retail spending are “not what the Bank of Canada will be looking for as it hopes to slow domestic demand,” Randall Barlett, senior director of Canadian economics at Desjardins Securities, said in a note to clients.

Statscan’s report showed a broad-based increase in retail spending. Sales rose 3.3 per cent at general merchandise retailers in April from March. Receipts were up 3.1 per cent at clothing retailers and by 1.5 per cent at food and beverage retailers.

There was, however, a decline at stores related to the housing market. For instance, sales fell 1.3 per cent at electronics and appliance retailers in April. While real-estate activity has perked up in the spring, the recent rise in borrowing rates could put another chill on the sector.

In a recent speech, Bank of Canada deputy governor Paul Beaudry said the central bank was “surprised” by the strength of consumer spending in the early months of 2023.

“We had expected growth in demand for services to start to ease off, but Canadians continue to catch up on travel, entertainment and restaurant spending. More unexpected was the strength of the rebound in goods spending,” Mr. Beaudry said in his remarks on June 8.

“We discussed how much the strength in consumption could be explained by strong immigration, ongoing pent-up demand and the continued unwinding of supply chain issues. We determined that while these factors are at play to varying degrees, the bottom line is there appears to be more momentum in demand than we expected.”

The Bank of Canada is raising interest rates to wrestle inflation back to its 2-per-cent target. In April, the consumer price index rose at an annual rate of 4.4 per cent. While that’s down from a peak of 8.1 per cent last June, the inflation rate ticked up from 4.3 per cent in March.

Mr. Beaudry said the details of the April CPI report were “concerning,” pointing to an acceleration in goods inflation and other factors. The central bankers agreed the likelihood that inflation could get stuck “well above” the 2-per-cent target had increased, Mr. Beaudry said, prompting them to raise interest rates for the first time since January.

In April, the Bank of Canada projected that inflation would ebb to around 3 per cent in the summer, before returning to its 2-per-cent target in late 2024. The bank will update its economic forecasts at the next rate decision in July.