Canadian retaliatory tariffs formally lifted as U.S. kills steel, aluminum penalties

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Finance Minister Bill Morneau says Canadian tariffs on U.S. bourbon, playing cards and licorice have officially been lifted.

The tariffs targeting products to have political impact in the states of prominent Republican lawmakers were retaliation for the steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on Canada almost a year ago.

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs covered 75 other products including sleeping bags, toilet paper, soy sauce and ketchup.

Canada and the U.S. reached a deal Friday to lift those tariffs and they were formally removed Monday.

Morneau issued a statement saying that lifting the tariffs on both sides was a “true win-win” for everyone affected.

Trump tweeted early Monday that U.S. farmers can now begin doing business again with both Canada and Mexico.

