Canadian securities regulators to ban deferred sales charges on mutual funds - except Ontario

A majority of Canada’s provincial securities regulators are moving to ban the sale of mutual funds that pay upfront sales commissions to financial advisers while charging investors early withdrawal fees, and will also eliminate advisory fees charged by discount brokerages where clients receive no advice.
Last fall – after a six-year review – the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA), an umbrella group for all provincial securities regulators, proposed a prohibition on what are known as deferred sales charges (DSCs), which are fees investors must pay when they pull money out of a mutual fund before a set date.
Regulators also proposed to ban certain advisory commissions that were being collected by discount brokerages for advice they were not providing do-it-yourself investors.
On the same day that regulators opened a public comment period on the proposals, the Ontario government released a statement opposing the ban on DSC fees, stalling the industry’s review.
Now, a majority of Canada’s provincial regulators – including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Yukon – announced on Thursday they will move ahead on banning DSC fees. Ontario will not adopt the measure, however.
The CSA said participating provinces plan to publish final amendments for adoption in early 2020.
“The ban on upfront sales commissions from investment funds to dealers will eliminate an incentive for dealers to recommend investment products that provide them with an upfront commission from the fund company, instead of recommending other suitable investments that have lower costs and do not have redemption fees,” the CSA said in a statement.
Louis Morisset, CSA chair and CEO of Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers, said in a statement the expected rule changes will help bring “greater transparency to the fees paid by investors when they buy mutual funds.”
At the same time, all provincial securities commissions – including Ontario – will implement a ban on trailing commission payments by mutual fund companies to investment dealers who do not make recommendations to clients – notably discount brokerages.
Both bans will have a transition period of at least two years, the CSA said.
A CSA review in 2017 found that despite discount brokerages not being allowed to provide advice to do-it-yourself investors, about 83 per cent of mutual funds sold through discount brokerages in Canada included trailing commission payments.
Of the total $30-billion in assets held in mutual fund products in discount brokerages, more than $25-billion remain in fund series that bundle an advice fee within the product, according to a CSA paper released in 2017.
Commonly known as Series A mutual funds, these account for 58 per cent of the total funds sold in Canada, according to the Investment Funds Institute of Canada. These funds can charge a management expense ratio between 1.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
By comparison, Series D funds – those tailored for do-it-yourself investors that strip out advice fees – can charge a fee below than 1 per cent.
The controversial payment, which has already charged DIY investors millions of dollars in fees for advice they do not receive, has sparked several class-action lawsuits filed against some of Canada’s largest asset-management companies. The first class-action certification motion – against TD Asset Management – will be heard in court on Jan. 10, 2020.
Three other proposed class actions have been filed against the asset-management divisions of Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada.