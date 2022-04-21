A customer loads her groceries outside a Metro store in Ste-Therese, Que., on April 15, 2019.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Inflationary pressures are hitting grocery retailers, who are passing on price increases to Canadian shoppers. The latest glimpse into the grocers’ pricing strategies came on Thursday as Metro Inc. MRU-T reported that food basket inflation at its stores was 5 per cent in the second quarter, up from 3.5 per cent in the prior quarter.

“Our industry continues to experience higher than normal inflationary pressures and our teams remain focused on providing quality products at competitive prices to our customers,” Metro president and chief executive officer Eric La Flèche wrote in a statement Thursday.

The results came the day after Statistics Canada reported its latest inflation numbers on Wednesday, indicating the Consumer Price Index rose by 6.7 per cent in March compared to a year earlier, the highest rate in 31 years. The price of groceries rose 8.7 per cent in March, according to Statistics Canada, which was the largest increase in 13 years. Metro’s quarterly numbers reflect the 12-week period ended March 12.

The Montreal-based grocer warned that inflationary pressures and labour shortages – which are having an impact throughout the industry – could put pressure on its profit margins if they are prolonged. Its gross margin for the second quarter stayed relatively steady at 20.1 per cent, compared to 20.2 per cent in the same period the prior year.

Metro’s net earnings grew to $198.1-million or 82 cents per share in the second quarter, compared to $188.1-million or 75 cents per share the prior year.

The company, which owns grocery chains including Metro, Super C and Food Basics, as well as pharmacy chain Jean Coutu, reported that sales grew by 1.9 per cent in the quarter to $4.3-billion.

Same-store sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – rose by 0.8 per cent at the company’s grocery stores in the quarter. That modest increase is keeping pace, however, with a significant jump in sales during the pandemic: in the same quarter last year, the company reported a 5.5-per-cent increase in same-store sales compared to 2020. Metro’s online food sales also grew by 5 per cent in the quarter, compared to a prior-year quarter when online sales surged by 240 per cent.

The company reported pharmacy same-store sales grew by 9.4 per cent, driven by higher prescription drug sales, COVID-related services such as distributing rapid tests, and stronger demand for products during cough and cold season than in the prior year. The results also compared to a period in 2021 when sales were affected by a ban on sales of non-essential products.

Last week, Metro resolved a labour dispute at a distribution centre in Toronto, reaching an agreement after a one-week strike. More than 900 workers ratified a new collective agreement that will result in average wage increases of 15.8 per cent over 4.5 years. On Thursday, Metro reported that the costs of the strike and the new agreement will have an estimated $10-million pre-tax impact on its third-quarter results.

