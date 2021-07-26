Canadian Space Agency awards $35.3-million contract to MDA to design key component of Canadarm 3

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded a contract worth $35.3-million to MDA Ltd. to design a key component of Canadarm 3.
The funds will be used to design Gateway External Robotics Interfaces or grapple fixtures for Canadarm 3, which is Canada’s contribution to the United States-led Lunar Gateway, a small space station that will orbit the moon.
The contract is a follow-on to the first phase of interface work awarded in August 2019. A construction phase will likely be awarded in about a year.
The first elements of Gateway will launch in 2024, with Canadarm 3 scheduled to launch two years later.
The contract is the third awarded to MDA for the multi-phase Canadarm 3 program valued at more than $1-billion.
Canadarm flew on 90 space shuttle missions after debuting in 1981. Canadarm 2 has been operating on the International Space Station for more than 20 years.
