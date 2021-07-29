 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadian spectrum auction for coveted 5G airwaves raises record $8.91-billion from telecoms

Alexandra PosadzkiTelecom reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

An auction for highly coveted 5G airwaves has netted a record-breaking $8.91-billion for the federal government, with Rogers Communications Inc. shelling out the most at nearly $3.33-billion.

BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility is spending about $2.07-billion to acquire 271 spectrum licenses, while Telus Corp. is paying roughly $1.95-billion for 142 licenses. Rogers won 325 licenses in the auction, which kicked off on June 15 and lasted 103 rounds, wrapping up on July 23. (Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.)

The mid-band airwaves, which are in the 3,500-megahertz range, are considered beachfront property for 5G wireless services because they are able to carry larger volumes of data over long distances. The fifth generation of wireless technology promises much faster upload and download speeds, reduced lag time and a vast increase in the number of devices that can be connected, allowing it to power everything from smart cities to driverless cars.

Story continues below advertisement

South of the border, an auction for similar airwaves netted US$80.9-billion.

Some analysts raised concerns about debt levels at Canada’s Big Three telecoms after the Globe first reported that the auction had netted record-breaking revenues for Ottawa.

Analysts had originally anticipated that the auction would bring in between $3-billion and $4-billion, although spectrum auction results are difficult to predict and the estimates included only the publicly traded companies: Bell, Telus, Rogers, Quebecor Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

Bank of Montreal analyst Tim Casey wrote in a recent note that the lack of much-needed mid-band spectrum and the precedent set by U.S. telecom peers may have contributed to the higher-than-expected spending.

The auction, which was delayed by six months due to the pandemic, had 23 approved bidders, although only 15 of them walked away with spectrum. In total, 1,495 out of the 1,504 available licences were awarded. Up to 50 megahertz of spectrum was set aside for smaller players in areas where enough spectrum was available.

Two more 5G spectrum auctions are on the horizon – more mid-band radio waves are expected to be auctioned in early 2023, while a sale of the much higher-frequency millimetre band is slated for 2024.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies