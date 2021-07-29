Canadian spectrum auction for coveted 5G airwaves raises record $8.91-billion from telecoms

An auction for highly coveted 5G airwaves has netted a record-breaking $8.91-billion for the federal government, with Rogers Communications Inc. shelling out the most at nearly $3.33-billion.
BCE Inc.’s Bell Mobility is spending about $2.07-billion to acquire 271 spectrum licenses, while Telus Corp. is paying roughly $1.95-billion for 142 licenses. Rogers won 325 licenses in the auction, which kicked off on June 15 and lasted 103 rounds, wrapping up on July 23. (Spectrum refers to the airwaves used to transmit wireless signals.)
The mid-band airwaves, which are in the 3,500-megahertz range, are considered beachfront property for 5G wireless services because they are able to carry larger volumes of data over long distances. The fifth generation of wireless technology promises much faster upload and download speeds, reduced lag time and a vast increase in the number of devices that can be connected, allowing it to power everything from smart cities to driverless cars.
South of the border, an auction for similar airwaves netted US$80.9-billion.
Some analysts raised concerns about debt levels at Canada’s Big Three telecoms after the Globe first reported that the auction had netted record-breaking revenues for Ottawa.
Analysts had originally anticipated that the auction would bring in between $3-billion and $4-billion, although spectrum auction results are difficult to predict and the estimates included only the publicly traded companies: Bell, Telus, Rogers, Quebecor Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
Bank of Montreal analyst Tim Casey wrote in a recent note that the lack of much-needed mid-band spectrum and the precedent set by U.S. telecom peers may have contributed to the higher-than-expected spending.
The auction, which was delayed by six months due to the pandemic, had 23 approved bidders, although only 15 of them walked away with spectrum. In total, 1,495 out of the 1,504 available licences were awarded. Up to 50 megahertz of spectrum was set aside for smaller players in areas where enough spectrum was available.
Two more 5G spectrum auctions are on the horizon – more mid-band radio waves are expected to be auctioned in early 2023, while a sale of the much higher-frequency millimetre band is slated for 2024.
