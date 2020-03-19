Canadian tech sector calls for emergency government-backed bank loans to stave off small business bankruptcies

Canada’s technology sector is at risk of widespread decimation due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy and is in need of an emergency cash infusion, according to an innovation industry trade group.

John Ruffolo, vice-chairman of the Canadian Council of Innovators (CCI) lobby group and former CEO of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System’s venture capital arm, is urging the government and big banks to rapidly craft a $100-billion stimulus program for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs). The idea is to have financial institutions immediately provide forgivable zero or low-interest loans to their SMB clients to tide them over for the next six months, he said Thursday.

The CCI’s proposal would see banks skip their normal loan adjudication process to get cash out the door within days to help their existing SMB clients – including many technology startups – continue paying their employees and bills until the worst effects of the pandemic have passed and economic activity picks up again.

Story continues below advertisement

A key part of the proposal would require Ottawa’s support as a backstop for the banks. At the end of the period, a loan would either convert into a conventional bank lending facility with normal repayment terms, or would be purchased by the government at book value. The government could then forgive some loans and treat them as grants for those recipients still in financial difficulty. The idea is modelled after “good-bank, bad-bank” bailout measures that helped resuscitate the post-financial crisis economy.

“We need a massive injection of liquidity into the economic system and the only distribution channel that could do it immediately are the banks … that have pre-existing relationships” with SMBs, Mr. Ruffolo said, noting banks have already benefited from a drop in Bank of Canada rates.

The idea quickly met with a positive response. On a conference call Thursday hosted by the CCI and open to the media Thursday, Mary Ng, federal minister of small business, export promotion and international trade, told Mr. Ruffolo, “I absolutely am thinking that way as well … you’re not hearing disagreement from me” about the proposal.

“We want to make sure the businesses are best capable to weather through this period that none of us have expected but that we’re going to have to deal with,” she said.

The Globe has also learned that top executives with at least three big banks are also in favour – but only if the government agrees to backstop measures that would diminish their financial exposure.

Canada’s six largest banks announced on Tuesday that they would offer “flexible solutions” to small businesses, on a case-by-case basis, as part of a co-ordinated relief effort by the banking sector. Support could include six-month deferrals on mortgage payments and relief on other credit products, the banks said in a joint statement. There was no mention of offering new loans.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce responded to a request for comment about Mr. Ruffolo’s proposal by pointing to the earlier announcement about small business support measures. As of Thursday afternoon, none of the other banks had commented on whether or not they support Mr. Ruffolo’s proposal.

Story continues below advertisement

The situation is dire for many small businesses that have seen business ground to a near or total halt amid the pandemic’s spread. That includes “dozens and dozens” of nascent and previously fast-growing companies in the technology sector – which has been one of the shining parts of the Canadian economy and an engine of job growth – that reached out to Mr. Ruffolo in recent days, he said.

Several companies have seen their revenues collapse by upwards of 80 per cent and many won’t be able to make their next payroll, he warned. Unlike in conventional industries, most lack hard assets like machinery and plants that could be used as collateral for loans.

That is corroborated by data collected this week by Canadian online small business lender Lending Loop. CEO Cato Pastoll said of the roughly 100 domestic SMB survey respondents, almost two-thirds had seen revenues drop by more than half due to the pandemic, and 92 per cent were concerned about meeting their monthly obligations. Respondents had on average laid off four out of 10 employees.

Mr. Ruffolo acknowledged the blunt-force CCI plan had come together “on the fly” and said government could work out the specifics in the coming months, but that it was urgent to get money to SMBs immediately.

He said measures already introduced this week by government, including partial payroll tax relief, were not enough to make up for the severe liquidity crunch. “We’re getting a very rapid sense that something like [the CCI proposal] is really the only thing that’s going to stave off a whole lot of bankruptcies,” he told Ms. Ng.