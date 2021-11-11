Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported that its profit fell in the third quarter, while a cost-cutting program has hit its target ahead of schedule.

The Toronto-based retailer, which owns store chains Canadian Tire, Sport Chek and Mark’s, reported on Thursday that net income fell to $279.5-million in the 13 weeks ended Oct. 2, compared to $326.3-million in the same period last year. The decline was partly driven by $18.9-million in costs related to the company’s “operational efficiency” program.

That program, launched two years ago, aimed to cut $200-million in costs by 2022. Canadian Tire on Thursday announced that it has now met that goal, and is aiming for an additional $100-million in savings next year.

Like many retailers, Canadian Tire is approaching a crucial season for holiday sales amid a global supply-chain crisis. That has delayed shipments and increased costs across the industry. Canadian Tire was among the retailers that chartered their own ships to cope with those snarls, and worked with long-term suppliers to ensure it had products on shelves for the end of the year.

“Our strong supply-chain capabilities have put us in an excellent inventory position as we head into the important fourth quarter,” chief executive officer Greg Hicks said in a statement on Thursday.

Canadian Tire’s comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales not affected by new store openings or closings – rose by 1.4 per cent in the third quarter, with backyard and gardening items as well as hockey equipment performing well. Comparable sales rose by 11.2 per cent at Sport Chek, and 7.9 per cent at Mark’s.

Customers have been returning to in-store shopping, the company noted on Thursday, but e-commerce sales remain double what they were in 2019, at $257-million in the quarter.

Canadian Tire’s third-quarter revenue fell by 1.8 per cent to $3.9-billion.

The company hiked its dividend payment to shareholders on Thursday, announcing that the annual dividend would increase by 10.6 per cent to $5.20 per share.

Canadian Tire also reinstated a share-buyback program, and intends to repurchase up to $400-million in shares by the end of next year.

