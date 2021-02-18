 Skip to main content
Canadian Tire posts fourth-quarter sales gain; will shutter National Sports outlets

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian Tire store in Levis, Que., on May 9, 2011.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. saw sales rise during the all-important holiday season, driven by demand at its flagship stores for seasonal products, kitchenware and tools.

The Toronto-based retailer reported comparable sales at its Canadian Tire stores grew 12.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, a record for the chain. Mark’s stores had comparable sales growth of 11.9 per cent and SportChek sales fell by 3 per cent, due partly to temporary store closures and other public-health restrictions.

The company, which for years lagged in e-commerce trends, is among the many retailers seeing unusual online sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the full fiscal year, e-commerce sales reached $1.6-billion, 183 per cent higher than in 2019 for all its store brands and 250 per cent higher for the Canadian Tire chain.

Canadian Tire has benefited from a surge in demand for sporting goods, gardening supplies and other products for the home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Anticipating that people would be particularly eager to decorate their homes for the holidays, the retailer doubled its inventory purchases for the Christmas season. Holiday sales of recreation products and toys were also strong.

The company announced on Thursday that it has decided to close all 18 of its National Sports stores to reduce overlapping business in sporting goods.

Canadian Tire reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.87-billion, up from $4.32-billion the prior year. Net income was $521.8-million, or $8.04 per share for the 14 weeks ended Jan. 2, 2021, compared to $365.9-million or $5.42 per share in the prior year. The period in 2020 included an extra week compared to the year before.

The company’s full-year revenue rose to $14.87-billion, compared to $14.53-billion in the prior year. Canadian Tire’s 2020 net income was $862.6-million or $12.35 per share, down slightly from $894.8-million or $12.60 per share the year before.

For the year, the company had $138-million in COVID-related costs, not including the effects of store closures on revenue.

