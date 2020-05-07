Canadian Tire posts loss as COVID-19 pandemic hits results

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has taken an earnings hit due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $13.3-million, or 22 cents per share, in the three months ended March 28, compared to a net profit attributable to shareholders of $69.7-million or $1.12 per share in the same period last year.

The company has seen a decrease in revenue due to store closures, as measures to contain the virus were put in place in March, and it had to close Sport Chek, Mark's and Helly Hansen stores. The flagship Canadian Tire stores were also forced to close 203 locations in Ontario starting April 5; in other provinces the stores have reduced hours and increased cleaning procedures and staff pay.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Tire said the declines were also driven by factors such as the increased probability of card holder default in its financial services segment, and higher expenses resulting from a drop in the company's share price. Canadian Tire shares have fallen from more than $133 at the beginning of March to nearly $93 as of Wednesday, requiring the company to adjust its equity hedges related to share-based compensation awards.

During the pandemic, customers have been shopping online much more than usual, leading to a 44-per-cent increase in e-commerce sales across the company and 80-per-cent growth for the flagship Canadian Tire banner's e-commerce sales. The Canadian Tire online store saw daily average order volumes increase to more than 80,000 per day in April, compared to an average of 5,000 per day before COVID-19, according to the company.

The shift represents a "quantum leap" for the company's e-commerce operations, president and CEO Greg Hicks said in a statement on Thursday.

Comparable sales were up 0.7 per cent at Canadian Tire, not including petroleum sales, and declined at all of the other company’s banners in the first three months of the year. Comparable sales -- an important retail metric that excludes the impact of store openings or closures on sales growth -- were down 1.8 per cent at Sport Chek and 4.5 per cent at Mark’s. In the same quarter last year, comparable sales grew 7.1 per cent at the flagship stores, 3.4 per cent at Sport Chek and 4.9 per cent at Mark’s.

Canadian Tire also took a hit from declining petroleum sales, as more people stayed home and off the roads during COVID-19. Revenue at its gas bar locations declined 5.1 per cent in the quarter.

In order to maintain financial flexibility during the crisis, Canadian Tire paused share repurchases and secured an additional $650-million credit facility from four Canadian financial institutions, the company reported. it has also continued to cut costs and has delayed investments in certain projects. Canadian Tire is continuing to pursue a previously-announced plan to cut $200-million in annual costs by 2022.

Canadian Tire reported revenue of $2.85-billion in the first quarter, down 1.6 per cent from $2.9-billion in the same period last year. Revenue in its retail segment fell 2.4 per cent to $2.5-billion; excluding petroleum, revenue declined 1.8 per cent. The company’s financial services segment reported revenue of $341.9-million, up from $328.8-million in the first quarter of last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.