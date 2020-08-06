Canadian Tire reports loss as pandemic closures offset gains online and at flagship stores

Despite strong sales growth online and at its flagship Canadian Tire stores, retailer Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported a loss in its second quarter, as the impact of store closures during COVID-19 affected performance.

The Toronto-based retailer reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $20-million or 33 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 27, compared to earnings of $177.4-million or $2.87 per share in the same period last year.

Like many retailers, the company was forced to close its SportChek, Mark’s and Helly Hansen stores as a result of public health measures during the pandemic. Canadian Tire stores in Ontario were also closed for most of April, representing 40 per cent of the company’s store footprint.

Retail sales overall grew by 1.7 per cent in the quarter to nearly $4.4-billion, led by 20.3-per-cent growth at the flagship stores, and dragged down by sales declines of 24.9 per cent at SportCheck, 36.4 per cent declines at Mark’s and 46.4 per cent declines at Gas+ locations. Excluding declines in petroleum sales, overall retail sales grew 9.3 per cent.

However, the company’s revenues lagged, partly because its store franchisees cut back on product orders in response to the uncertainty create by the pandemic. The company also faced disruptions in the global supply chain that made it difficult to meet demand for some items, which affected revenue as well.

While retail sales at stores grew, Canadian Tire’s revenue for the quarter fell by 14.2 per cent to approximately $3.2-billion. The company noted that revenue began to recover once stores were fully reopen, growing 24 per cent in June.

Store closures led many shoppers to turn to e-commerce channels. The company’s online sales grew 400 per cent to approximately $600-million, surpassing in one quarter Canadian Tire’s e-commerce sales for all of last year.

The company’s expenses rose because of COVID-19, with $41.2-million in costs related to pay bonuses for frontline employees and increased safety measures.

