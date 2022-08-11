Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-T profits fell by more than 30 per cent in the second quarter even amid increased sales, as the company incurred costs related to an operational efficiency program and to pulling its Helly Hansen business out of Russia, and hiked its expected credit loss provision for loans in its financial services segment.

The Toronto-based retailer reported net income attributable to shareholders of $145.2-million or $2.45 per share in the 13 weeks ended July 2, compared to $259.1-million or $3.68 per share in the same period the prior year.

Excluding efficiency costs and $33.4-million related to the Russia exit, the company said normalized net income attributable to shareholders was $185.8-million or $3.11 per share.

Canadian Tire said that demand for its products remains healthy, even in an inflationary environment. Shoppers have been returning to physical stores in greater numbers as COVID restrictions have eased, and spending more on the automotive category as they drive more. Demand for casual and industrial clothing has continued to boost sales at its Mark’s stores, and the return to team sports has helped sales at the Sport Chek chain.

Revenue grew by 12.4 per cent compared to last year, to $4.4-billion in the quarter.

Excluding petroleum, retail sales grew by 4.6 per cent in total. Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not related to new store openings – grew by 3.9 per cent at Canadian Tire stores, and were up 4.1 per cent at Sport Chek. Mark’s comparable sales grew by 20.9 per cent compared to the prior year.

While shoppers are returning to stores, e-commerce sales remain higher than prepandemic levels, according to the company.

Strong retail sales were partially offset by higher expenses, including foreign exchange costs.

The financial services segment has been signing on more credit card customers, and saw 25.4-per-cent credit card sales growth in the quarter. The company reported an increase in its allowance for expected credit loss compared to a decrease in the allowance last year, leading to a $57.6-million variance in income before income taxes. “Risk levels remain below historic levels,” the company said in a statement.

