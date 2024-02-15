Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-T reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it said it navigated a challenging economic environment.

The retailer says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $172.5-million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the 13-week period ended Dec. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $531.9-million, or $9.09 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Canadian Tire says its normalized diluted earnings per share for the quarter came to $3.38 compared with $9.34 a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $4.44-billion, down from $5.34-billion in its fourth quarter of 2022.

The company says consolidated comparable sales were down 6.8 per cent as it saw a softening of consumer demand, compounded by weaker sales due to unseasonable weather across the country in December.

