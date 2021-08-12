Canadian Tire reports second-quarter profit, revenue up more than 20% from year ago

Canadian Tire Corp. reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $223.6-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year ago as its revenue rose more than 20 per cent.

The retailer says the profit amounted to $3.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 3.

The result compared with a loss attributable to shareholders of $20-million or 33 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.92-billion, up from $3.16-billion a year ago.

On a normalized basis, Canadian Tire says it earned $3.72 per share for the quarter compared with a loss of 25 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.88 per share and $3.85-billion in revenue, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.

