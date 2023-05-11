Canadian Tire Corp. CTC-T took a major hit to its profits in the first quarter, recording $67.7-million in costs related to a fire at a major distribution centre as it grappled with lower retail sales from inflation-weary customers.

The Toronto-based retailer reported its net income fell to $42.8-million or 14 cents per share in the quarter ended April 1, compared to $217.6-million or $3.05 per share in the same period last year.

Canadian Tire’s earnings were impacted by lower shipments of spring and summer products, as a slow start to the spring and “a more challenging consumer demand environment” pushed sales down.

The company also reported that roughly 87 cents of the hit to its earnings was related to costs from the fire that broke out on March 15 at one of its largest distribution centres, in Brampton, Ont. Normalized earnings excluding those costs amounted to $1 per diluted share, which fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Canadian Tire lost millions of dollars worth of inventory in the fire, and experienced a roughly $20-million decrease in income because of delayed shipments and disruptions to its supply chain. The company also recorded costs related to cleanup and building repairs, which have not yet been offset by the payout of insurance claims. The company expects to recognize those insurance recoveries in future, and reported on Thursday that the facility will return to full operations in the second half of the year. In the meantime, the retailer has been forced to shift important products to other distribution centres and to set up temporary facilities to manage shipments to stores.

Canadian Tire executives have signalled previously that shoppers have cut back on spending as they feel the sting of inflation. While purchases of essential items such as pet food and automotive products remained relatively strong in the first quarter, the stores saw lower sales of non-essential items and of seasonal goods. Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – fell by 4.8 per cent at Canadian Tire stores.

Comparable sales grew at Mark’s by 4.8 per cent and grew by 3.7 per cent at Sport Chek, on sales of athletic and casual clothing. Revenue for the Helly Hansen brand grew by 22.9 per cent compared to the prior year.

Revenue in the company’s financial services segment grew by 11.5 per cent to $38.1-million.

Canadian Tire reported its overall revenue declined by 3.4 per cent in the 13 weeks ended April 1, to $3.7-billion.