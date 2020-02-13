 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Canadian Tire revenue gains on better holiday sales period

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Includes correction
The crucial holiday shopping period improved at Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. this year, as performance at its flagship Canadian Tire stores contributed to revenue growth and the company made progress on a new cost-cutting initiative.

On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported revenue of $4.3-billion for the 13 weeks ended Dec. 28, 2019, up from $4.1-billion in the same period the prior year. That's compared to a disappointing set of results at the end of 2018, when the company said that unseasonably warm weather hurt its sales of items such as snow blowers and shovels. Overall sales at existing stores were flat that year.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, however, comparable sales at Canadian Tire stores open more than a year -- an important retail metric -- rose 4.8 per cent, excluding petroleum sales. At Sport Chek, comparable sales grew 2 per cent in the quarter, and at Mark’s comparable sales growth was 1.8 per cent.

Canadian Tire reported fourth-quarter net income of $365.9-million or $5.42 per share, up from $278.2-million or $4 per share in the same period in 2018.

In November, the company announced it would begin cutting costs across its portfolio of stores, in a push to save $200-million annually by 2022. That effort is gaining momentum, chief executive officer Stephen Wetmore said in a statement on Thursday.

The 97-year-old retailer has been facing growing competition from e-commerce players such as Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. In addition to cost-cutting, the company is working on improving operations to manage the costs of online order fulfillment and shipping.

Strength in Canadian Tire's credit card business also contributed to the company's fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue in the financial services segment grew 3.2 per cent to $333-million in the quarter.

For the full year, Canadian Tire reported its overall revenue rose 3.8 per cent to $14.5-billion. Comparable sales for all of 2019 rose 3.8 per cent at Canadian Tire, 3.3 per cent at Sport Check and 3.3 per cent at Mark’s. Net income was $894.8-million or $12.60 per share, compared to $783-million or $10.67 per share the year before.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated that Canadian Tire opened nearly 60 new stores last year. In fact, it added new Party City stores through its acquisition of the chain, which the company counts under its Canadian Tire banner in financial reporting.

