Canadian Tire sales jump as pandemic drives backyard, leisure spending; dividend rises

A pandemic summer that drove Canadians to spruce up their backyards and take up cooking and camping, has boosted sales for Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported its third quarter revenue grew by 9.6 per cent to nearly $4-billion, driven by strong sales increases at its flagship stores and e-commerce demand.

Comparable sales -- an important metric that tracks sales growth not counting the impact of store openings -- grew 18.9 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 26.

Canadian Tire’s seasonal business was strong this year, as shoppers unable to travel during the summer spent more on gardening and backyard items, as well as camping gear. Kitchen wares and tools also remained strong, contributing to 25.1-per-cent comparable sales growth at the flagship stores.

Mark’s stores had comparable growth of 5.7 per cent, largely due to growth in industrial wear. SportChek’s performance was hurt by a decline in team sports and a slower-back-to-school season, driving down comparable sales by 1.4 per cent.

E-commerce demand has continued to grow, as customers staying home more during COVID-19 have turned to online shopping. So far this year, Canadian Tire Corp’s e-commerce sales have reached $1-billion, representing $700-million more than the same period last year. While e-commerce growth has slowed somewhat since the surge in demand earlier in the pandemic, it was still up by 132 per cent in the third quarter.

The retailer reported net income of $326.3-million, or $4.87 per share in the third quarter, compared to $227.7-million or $3.20 per share in the same period last year.

The company has been paying down debt, and continues to cut costs, saying it is on track with a previously-announced program to find more than $200-million in annual cost savings by 2022.

Canadian Tire increased its annual dividend paid to shareholders by 3.3 per cent, from $4.55 to $4.70 per share.

