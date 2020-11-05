 Skip to main content

Canadian Tire sales jump as pandemic drives backyard, leisure spending; dividend rises

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A pandemic summer that drove Canadians to spruce up their backyards and take up cooking and camping, has boosted sales for Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.

On Thursday, the Toronto-based retailer reported its third quarter revenue grew by 9.6 per cent to nearly $4-billion, driven by strong sales increases at its flagship stores and e-commerce demand.

Comparable sales -- an important metric that tracks sales growth not counting the impact of store openings -- grew 18.9 per cent in the 13 weeks ended Sept. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Tire’s seasonal business was strong this year, as shoppers unable to travel during the summer spent more on gardening and backyard items, as well as camping gear. Kitchen wares and tools also remained strong, contributing to 25.1-per-cent comparable sales growth at the flagship stores.

Mark’s stores had comparable growth of 5.7 per cent, largely due to growth in industrial wear. SportChek’s performance was hurt by a decline in team sports and a slower-back-to-school season, driving down comparable sales by 1.4 per cent.

E-commerce demand has continued to grow, as customers staying home more during COVID-19 have turned to online shopping. So far this year, Canadian Tire Corp’s e-commerce sales have reached $1-billion, representing $700-million more than the same period last year. While e-commerce growth has slowed somewhat since the surge in demand earlier in the pandemic, it was still up by 132 per cent in the third quarter.

The retailer reported net income of $326.3-million, or $4.87 per share in the third quarter, compared to $227.7-million or $3.20 per share in the same period last year.

The company has been paying down debt, and continues to cut costs, saying it is on track with a previously-announced program to find more than $200-million in annual cost savings by 2022.

Canadian Tire increased its annual dividend paid to shareholders by 3.3 per cent, from $4.55 to $4.70 per share.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies