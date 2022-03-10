A Canadian Tire store in Levis, Que., on May 9, 2011.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. CTC-T will spend $3.4-billion over the next four years to improve its e-commerce operations, launch thousands of new products, expand its loyalty program and improve its supply-chain efficiency.

The Toronto-based retailer unveiled its growth strategy on Thursday, setting a goal to grow comparable sales by 4 per cent on average annually, not including fuel sales at its gas stations.

Canadian Tire plans to expand its private-label product lineup, which already draws $5.7-billion in annual retail sales with brands including Mastercraft, Paderno, Noma and Denver Hayes. The company plans to launch more than 12,000 new products by 2025 across all its store chains, including Canadian Tire, Marks and Sport Chek.

The company’s goal is to expand its private-label brands from 38 per cent of sales currently, to 43 per cent. Canadian Tire’s outerwear brand Helly Hansen aims to triple its business in Canada and grow market share in international markets.

A major part of Canadian Tire’s planned investment is a $2.2-billion plan to build its digital operations. Of that, more than half will go toward stepping up digital services connected to its physical stores, including speeding up curbside pickup operations, rolling out lockers for automated pickup and creating “connected stores” with digital appointments and an in-store mobile app.

“The future will belong to retailers who can provide the most seamless experience across digital and physical channels,” chief executive officer Greg Hicks said during the company’s virtual investor day presentation on Thursday.

The investment in digital operations also includes expanding its Triangle Rewards loyalty program to encourage more repeat visits by shoppers. Canadian Tire wants to boost purchases by loyalty members – who tend to spend more – to 63 per cent of sales, from 58 per cent now.

The retailer has been testing an annual-fee-based program that it will launch nationally under the brand Triangle Select, giving members perks such as more Canadian Tire Money on purchases. The program will also help the company send more personalized advertising to members, and to market its financial services business by encouraging customers to “stack” their membership with rewards from its credit cards.

Canadian Tire Bank is also expanding its buy-now-pay-later offering – one of many instalment plans that have become popular among online shoppers – to include travel and vacation purchases.

Another $675-million of the investment will go toward improving the company’s supply chain. Canadian Tire will be adding 1.6 million square feet of warehouse space, will open a 1.3-million-square-foot facility dedicated to e-commerce fulfilment in the Greater Toronto Area and will introduce robotics into distribution centres to improve efficiency.

Roughly $500-million will go toward information technology, including digital banking, data analytics to support the loyalty program and rolling out a unified digital platform for all its retail banners.

The company expects capital expenditures to rise this year to $825- to $875-million, up from $670-million in 2021. Canadian Tire is also in the midst of a cost-cutting program which reached its target last year to save more than $200-million annually, and has set a goal for an additional $100-million in savings this year.

