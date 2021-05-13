 Skip to main content
Canadian Tire tops expectations as pandemic continues to drive purchases of home, outdoor gear

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian Tire store in Toronto. The retailer reported quarterly results Thursday.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Sales have continued to surge at Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd., as demand for outdoor gear, backyard items and home improvement products remains high.

The Toronto-based retailer beat analysts’ estimates for its first-quarter results on Thursday, reporting revenue growth of 16.7 per cent to $3.3-billion.

Comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not impacted by new store openings – grew by 19.2 per cent at the flagship Canadian Tire chain. The company’s Sport Chek stores had comparable sales growth of 18.7 per cent, as Canadians continue shopping more often for home fitness equipment and outdoor gear. And the Mark’s chain reported comparable sales growth of 22 per cent, driven partly by demand for industrial work wear.

Like other retailers selling non-essential goods, many of Canadian Tire’s stores were forced to operate under tighter restrictions at the beginning of the year, as governments across the country grappled with a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

E-commerce grew by 257 per cent to nearly $450-million in the 13 weeks ended April 3, while online sales quintupled for the Canadian Tire chain, compared to the same period last year.

Canadian Tire reported net income attributable to shareholders of $151.8-million, or $2.50 per share, compared to a loss of $13.3-million or 22 cents per share in the prior year.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

