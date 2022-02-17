People walk by a Canadian Tire Store in downtown Toronto, May 14, 2015.Mark Blinch/Reuters

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.’s revenue grew by 5.4 per cent in the fourth quarter, reflecting a strong holiday shopping season, higher fuel sales at its gas stations, and demand for hockey equipment as people returned to organized sports.

The Toronto-based retailer reported $5.1-billion in revenue in the 13 weeks ended Jan. 1, compared $4.9-billion in a 14-week period the prior year.

Like many retailers, Canadian Tire spent more on shipping to prepare for the busy holiday season, amid global supply-chain difficulties. The company prioritized shipments of higher-demand products, and chartered its own boats to ensure delivery.

The company’s stores also experienced fewer restrictions on in-person shopping compared to in 2020. While this led to less online shopping, e-commerce sales were still up significantly compared to pre-pandemic levels, reaching nearly $500-million in the quarter.

At flagship Canadian Tire stores, comparable sales – an important metric that tracks sales growth not affected by permanent store openings or closings – grew by 9.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared to the prior year.

Sport Chek’s comparable sales grew by 15.9 per cent, as stores experienced demand for hockey equipment, athletic shoes and clothing. And Mark’s comparable sales grew by 15 per cent, aided by a return to in-store shopping and inventory management.

Canadian Tire has also been building its Triangle loyalty program to give the company more access to customer data. The program grew by 23 per cent in the quarter and now has more than 770,000 members.

The company reported that its fourth-quarter net income increased to $535.7-million, or $8.40 per share, compared to $521.8-million or $8.04 per share in the prior year.

For the full year ended Jan. 1, 2022, revenue increased by 9.6 per cent to $16.3-billion. Net income for the year grew to $1.3-billion or $18.56 per share, compared to $862.6-million or $12.35 per share in the prior year.

