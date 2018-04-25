 Skip to main content

Canadian toy maker Spin Master files patent suit against Mattel

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

A Bakugan 7-in-1 Maxus Helios toy, made by Spin Master, photographed on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2009, in New York.

Canadian toy maker Spin Master Corp. has filed a patent suit in California against Mattel, Inc., claiming Mattel’s transforming Mecard cars infringe on at least two of the Toronto-based company’s patents.

The Toronto-based company’s claim filed in a U.S. district court on Tuesday seeks compensation and a permanent injunction from using some of the mechanisms used in the Mecard toys.

Spin Master alleges it has patent rights to a transformation mechanism used with its Bakugan toys and that Mattel used the technology in its Mecard toys.

It says three other patent suits were filed last year by Spin Master against Mattel in Canada, Mexico and Australia.

Mattel Inc. has not yet replied to requests for comment.

