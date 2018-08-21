Canadian wholesale trade drops 0.8 per cent in June

Statistics Canada says wholesale sales fell 0.8 per cent in June to $63.1 billion in June.
The report was in line with the 0.8 per cent increase economists had expected for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The drop came as the motor vehicle and parts subsectors saw sales drop 1.9 per cent to $10.9 billion.
The miscellaneous subsector fell 2.2 per cent to $8.2 billion on lower sales in the agricultural supplies industry.
Overall, Statistics Canada says sales were down in five of the seven subsectors tracked, accounting for 71 per cent of total wholesale sales.
Wholesale sales in volume terms fell 1.1 per cent.
