 Skip to main content

Report on Business Canadians debt levels hit record highs at end of last year, CMHC says

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canadians debt levels hit record highs at end of last year, CMHC says

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says household debt reached a record high at the end of last year while mortgage activity slowed compared to a year earlier.

The federal housing agency says the debt to income ratio of Canadians hit a record high of 178.5 per cent in the fourth quarter last year as mortgage holders continued to take on non-mortgage debt.

CMHC says debt levels rose as average balances for credit cards and lines of credit grew at a faster pace than in 2017, especially in Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

It says debt levels rose even as average home prices fell after interest rates rose slightly, economic growth slowed and new mortgage regulations came into place.

For new loans, the average value was 3.8 per cent lower than a year ago, while the average value of all mortgages rose 3.1 per cent to $209,570 in the quarter.

CMHC says debt levels are increasing for older consumers, as the share of mortgage holders aged 55 and older continued to grow.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter