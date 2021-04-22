 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canadians ‘unimpressed’ with their wireless service: J.D. Power study

David Paddon
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A cell tower in rural Ontario. J.D. Power study of Canadian wireless network quality was conducted in February and March this year.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

J.D. Power’s latest annual study of Canadian wireless network performance found consumers were even hungrier for data than last year, but a significant portion were unimpressed with the quality they got.

It found 24 per cent of about 9,500 people contacted said they have at least 10 gigabytes of data in their monthly plan, up from 20 per cent in 2020.

Another 17 per cent had unlimited data plans, up from 11 per cent in 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

About 14 per cent said they exceeded their plan’s data allowance in the past six months.

The biggest use of the data was browsing (an average of 57 minutes over the previous 48 hours) followed by video and music streaming (46 minutes)

Only 67 per cent of the wireless customers agreed that their carrier’s network was reliable when streaming music and video – a finding that J.D. Power said is a red flag for carriers because of how much data is used for that.

“Despite massive investments in infrastructure and technology, customers remain relatively unimpressed by their carriers’ wireless networks,” said Adrian Chung, director of the technology, media and telecom practice at J.D. Power Canada.

This year’s J.D. Power study of Canadian wireless network quality was conducted in February and March, about a year after wireless and internet usage patterns changed dramatically because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry observers, including some of the major carriers, have noted that wireless phones were used less by some customers while they worked from home because they relied more on their internet and in-home Wi-Fi wireless connections.

In other cases, there have been anecdotal reports of some customers increasing their wireless data packages because of slow or inaccessible internet connections outside of urban areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal budget included an additional $1-billion for the Universal Broadband Fund, bringing the projected total to $2.7-billion by 2026. It’s just one of many public and privately funded efforts to build high-speed internet and wireless networks in rural and remote regions.

The J.D. Power study of Canada’s wireless services provided a regional analysis of customer experience in different parts of Canada and ranked the carriers in those areas.

It found that BCE’s Bell Mobility BCE-T and Telus Mobility T-T tied for first place in Ontario, with eight problems per 100 connections (8 PP100).

In the east region, which includes Quebec and the four Atlantic provinces, Quebecor’s Videotron QBR-B-T had best ranking at 5 PP100, just ahead of Rogers Wireless RCI-B-T and Telus Mobility at 6 PP100.

In the West region, which includes five provinces and three northern territories, Telus Mobility had the best ranking (8 PP100) followed by Rogers (9 PP100) and SaskTel (10 PP100).

Telus said in a statement that J.D. Power has ranked it as No. 1 in Ontario for seven consecutive years, including this year’s shared top spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies