Canfor minority shareholders reject Pattison’s bid to take full control

Minority shareholders in Canfor Corp. have rejected B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison’s $983.8-million bid to take full control of the forestry company.

In August, he launched his go-private offer to buy 49.1 per cent of Canfor for $16 a share in cash. Mr. Pattison’s Great Pacific Capital Corp. and affiliates own 50.9 per cent of the Vancouver-based lumber producer.

The offer required approval by a simple majority of the votes cast by eligible minority shareholders.

But in a statement late Monday night, Great West said it has dropped its pursuit to acquire the remainder of Canfor, after seeing the results of votes cast by proxy.

“This is due to the Canfor minority shareholders voting 45 per cent in favour and 55 per cent against the proposal, and thus not meeting the 50 per cent-plus threshold of the minority requirement. Great Pacific will not be pursuing this opportunity any further,” Great West said.

The forestry firm issued its own statement, saying Canfor’s special meeting scheduled in Vancouver for Wednesday has been cancelled.

“Canfor plans to continue to diversify its business and pursue growth strategies in positioning itself for long-term success and sustainability,” the company said.

In an interview on Saturday, Pattison Group president Glen Clark said he understands that some minority shareholders would rather stick with Canfor over the long term instead of accepting Mr. Pattison’s bid, in hopes that the forestry sector will rebound from its current slump.

“We’re positive about the forestry industry long term,” Mr. Clark said. “From our point of view, we’re the controlling shareholder, so we’re pretty relaxed about it.”

Canfor independent director Barbara Hislop had unsuccessfully sought a higher bid for the company co-founded in the late 1930s by her late grandfather, Poldi Bentley, and his brother-in-law, John Prentice.

Ms. Hislop worked at Canfor from 1977 to 2004, rising through the ranks, including her role as vice-president of operations.

Peter Bentley, who is the father of Ms. Hislop and son of Poldi Bentley, would end up serving as Canfor’s chief executive officer for 10 years and chairman of the board of directors for 24 years.

Canfor closed in mid-November as high as $15.98 a share and finished on Dec. 3 at $15.90, still within a dime the offer. Canfor rose 11 cents to close at $15.56 a share on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

