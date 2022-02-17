Canfor Pulp Products Inc. CFP-T is curtailing production at its Taylor Pulp mill in B.C. for a minimum of six weeks due to transportation problems that have hurt its ability to ship product.

The company says inventories at the mill in northeastern B.C. that produces bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp (BCTMP) have reached capacity.

The curtailment will cut the production by at least 25,000 tonnes.

Canfor Pulp chief executive Don Kayne says increasing fibre costs and a weaker longer-term outlook for BCTMP markets combined with the current logistical issues have created a challenging business environment for the mill.

The Taylor mill has annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of BCTMP.

Canfor Pulp also owns and operates three mills in Prince George, B.C., with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of premium reinforcing northern bleached softwood kraft pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.