Canfor recommends acceptance of Pattison’s bid to take full control of B.C. lumber producer

Brent Jang
VANCOUVER
A special committee at Canfor Corp. is recommending that shareholders approve a $981.7-million bid by B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison to take full control of the lumber producer.

Mr. Pattison, who owns 51 per cent of Canfor through Great Pacific Capital Corp., announced his bid in August to acquire the rest of Canfor’s stock and take the company private with his cash offer of $16 a share.

Vancouver-based Canfor said late Monday night that an independent valuation by Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd. has determined a fair market value ranging from $14.24 to $19.38 a share.

Conrad Pinette, chairman of Canfor’s special committee of independent directors evaluating the bid, said Great Pacific’s offer represents fair value.

“Following the conclusion of this evaluation, we are pleased to have reached an agreement with Great Pacific,” Mr. Pinette said in a statement. “The special committee believes that the transaction represents fair value for shareholders and is the correct path forward for Canfor, Canfor employees, communities and shareholders.”

The proposed transaction will require a “simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders,” though notably excluding Great Pacific, Canfor said. A special meeting will be held in December and the deal is expected to close by the end of 2019.

“Ongoing industry headwinds in the forestry sector, including high log costs due to supply constraints and significant declines in benchmark price for both lumber and pulp, have had negative impacts on Canfor’s current financial results,” Canfor said in a news release.

Lumber prices have fallen over the past 16 months as inventories increase amid lower-than-expected U.S. housing starts, exacerbated by a severe winter and then prolonged wet weather that delayed construction in some markets.

