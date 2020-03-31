 Skip to main content
Cannabis company CannTrust obtains creditor protection

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
The root system from a cannabis cutting is photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility during the grand opening event in Fenwick, Ont., in this file photo from June 26, 2018.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

CannTrust Holdings Inc. has obtained court protection from its creditors seven months after Health Canada suspended its cannabis production and sales licenses for growing marijuana illegally.

An initial 10-day protection order under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, will provide temporary respite from creditors and plaintiffs in several lawsuits that have been brought against the company.

“Despite the efforts by CannTrust’s management and board of directors to preserve the company’s cash liquidity while seeking to restore the company to operations and resolve the multiple litigations and other contingent claims facing the company, the company’s future remains uncertain,” CannTrust said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the wake of the CCAA order, the company said it expects its shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. It also expects all trading in its common shares in Canada will be halted.

The CannTrust scandal emerged last June, when federal regulators discovered that the company had grown tens of millions of dollars worth of cannabis in unlicensed parts of its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ont., in Niagara Region. The company also breached several Health Canada rules at its processing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

Over the following weeks, it emerged that members of the company’s management team, including then-CEO Peter Aceto and then-board chairman Eric Paul, were aware of the unlicensed growing months before a whistle-blower tipped off Health Canada.

CannTrust’s board fired Mr. Aceto “with cause” and forced Mr. Paul to step down in July. Health Canada then suspended the company’s cannabis production and sales licenses in September.

Several lawsuits – including a class action lawsuit led by Henein Hutchinson LLP – have been launched against the company on behalf of shareholders.

While CannTrust has been unable to generate revenue since last summer, the company said it had $145-million in cash on its balance sheet as of March 20. It is still looking to emerge from the CCAA proceedings with a viable business, although it acknowledged the outlook has become bleaker in recent weeks.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated what were already difficult circumstances, introducing potential delays in Health Canada’s ability to review the company’s applications for reinstatement of its Niagara and Vaughan licenses and making it even more challenging for CannTrust to attract new financing or a strategic partner,” the company said.

