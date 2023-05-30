Cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. WEED-T has signed a deal with Indiva Ltd. NDVA-X for the exclusive rights and interests to manufacture, distribute and sell Wana branded edible products in Canada.

The companies also signed a contract manufacturing agreement that grants Indiva the exclusive right to manufacture and supply Wana branded products in Canada for five years, with the ability to renew for an additional five-year term upon mutual agreement.

Under the deal, Canopy Growth will buy about 37.2 million Indiva shares for a purchase price of 5.79 cents per share for a total of nearly $2.2-million giving it a 19.99 per cent stake in Indiva.

The company will also pay Indiva additional consideration representing a value of $844,383 and a cash payment of $1.25-million on May 30, 2024.

Canopy Growth chief executive David Klein says the agreements provide the company more complete ownership over the value chain for the Wana brand in Canada, while ensuring the continuity of high-quality manufacturing.

In addition to Wana, Indiva produces cannabis edibles under the Bhang and Pearls by Grn brands as well as its own banner.