Cannabis company Hexo reports $20.7-million quarterly loss, revenue edges higher

Hexo Corp. reported a loss of $20.7-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $19.5-million in the same quarter last year.

The cannabis company says the loss amounted to 17 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 26 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.

Net revenue totalled $22.7-million, up from $22.1-million in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Hexo has made a series of acquisitions this year in a bid to grow market share.

Last month, Hexo announced an agreement to buy cannabis producer Redecan for $925-million in cash and shares as well as another deal to buy 48North Cannabis Corp. for $50-million.

In February, it said it would spend $235-million to buy Zenabis Global Inc. and its Namaste, Re-Up, Blazery and Founders Reserve brands.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.