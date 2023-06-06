Open this photo in gallery: In this file photo, employees at a Fire and Flower store prepare an order for a customer as the first legal cannabis stores open in the province of Ontario, in Ottawa, April 1, 2019.Chris Wattie/Reuters

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., one of Canada’s largest cannabis retailers, has filed for creditor protection following substantial losses every year since starting operations, citing high operational costs and intense competition from the industry and illegal market.

The cannabis retailer, which operates 91 stores across Canada and employs 774 people, has applied for protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, and obtained a $9.8-million debtor-in-possession loan from an existing stakeholder, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-T, to pay off existing liabilities while it attempts to restructure.

The company operates retail stores, a distribution service, and various digital platforms and software products related to the cannabis industry. It also owns a number of other brands, including Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., Hifyre Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp.

Fire & Flower’s CCAA filing is the latest in a series of major cannabis industry setbacks, including layoffs, mergers and bankruptcy claims, as companies fight to lower prices and attract customers in an oversupplied market.

In an affidavit submitted as part of the application to the CCAA, chief executive officer Stephane Trudel said the company had been operating at a loss since 2018. Most recently, the company suffered operating losses of $83.4-million in the year ended Dec. 2022. He said the losses were driven by regulatory restrictions and pressure to margins. The company has suffered combined losses of more than $200-million since 2018.

The company’s cash position has also been dwindling for years. As of March 31, the company had over $50.8-million in current liabilities compared with $38-million in current assets, including just $8.2-million in cash – a position that has since deteriorated further, Mr. Trudel said.

About half of the company’s total liabilities are tied to leases for stores, some of which never turned a profit because they were not granted cannabis sale licenses by the government, and which have been sublet for other purposes. The company intends to slim down its costs by dropping these “dead lease” stores.

Since 2021, the company’s exclusive source of outside investment has been through the exercise of warrants and debt financing by its largest shareholder, Alimentation Couche-Tard subsidiary ACT Investor. In April, the company had discussions with competitors and financial institutions about potential funding or acquisitions, but were not successful, he said.

Mr. Trudel pointed to the abundance of retail cannabis stores, the illicit market and provincial operators – from whom all retailers must buy their products with a markup – as fueling Fire & Flower’s downfall.

“The retailers were unaware that many of its retail stores would have several other cannabis retailers within close proximity,” he said. “Retailers also have to compete with the illicit market that continues to sell cannabis products that do not comply with the strict regulations of the Cannabis Act.”

The company is asking that its liabilities be stayed until September 1, and that it be allowed to take out more debtor loans to restructure.