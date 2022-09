Cannabis retailer Superette Inc. has been granted court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

The Ontario Superior Court made the order on Aug. 30.

The initial stay period is until Sept. 9.

PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed as the monitor.

Superette operates out of six leased retail locations in Toronto and Ottawa and has one additional retail location that is not currently operating.

The company employs 57 people including 10 head office staff and 47 retail staff.

