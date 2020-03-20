 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Cannabis stores warn of delivery delays, no same-day shipping and store closure

Tara Deschamps
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Provincial cannabis distributors across the country are making a slew of changes to protect consumers and employees and help deal with a spike in demand amid COVID-19. Consumers line up at a Quebec cannabis store in Montreal on March 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Canadian cannabis shoppers will have to get used to a patchwork of closed stores and delivery disruptions as pot distributors across the country implement changes.

The moves have been sparked by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which has pushed increasing numbers of Canadians to self-isolate and caused surges in demand for cannabis

Cannabis retailers in several provinces have advised customers that Canada Post will no longer be delivering parcels that require a signature or proof-of-age to customer doors because of disruptions to air travel and operations at their local facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Shoppers must now look for a notice card notifying them of a nearby post office, where they can show identification and collect their orders.

“They are suspending their on-time delivery guarantees for all parcel services, until further notice,” Alberta Cannabis also warned. “This means that some residents and businesses may begin to experience slower than normal delivery times.”

Purolator is also waiving signature requirements, but requiring couriers to verify identification and, once proof of age is confirmed, sign for packages themselves, Alberta Cannabis said.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) said it would be taking measures one step further by suspending same-day deliveries.

“We’re currently experiencing a higher-than-normal volume of orders and our team is working as quickly as possible to fulfill them,” a notice on the retailer’s site said.

The OCS has said it received almost 3,000 orders last Saturday, an 80-per-cent increase over an average Saturday.

On the East Coast, PEI cannabis stores shut down for the foreseeable future owing to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec pot distributor Société québécoise du cannabis, which has also experienced a sales surge, said it was keeping doors open, but was no longer allowing cash payments, and was instead pushing credit and debit card use.

Stores were being cleaned more frequently, with a particular emphasis on doors, payment terminals and counters.

Hand sanitizer was available for all employees, who have been trained to reduce their handling of products and wash their hands often.

For those who have fears about the province’s cannabis supply, Quebec had some promising news.

“For the time being, we do not foresee any issues with product supply in-store or online,” it said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies