CannTrust hires investment bank to assist in ‘review of strategic alternatives,’ including possible sale

The special committee of CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s board has hired Greenhill & Co. Canada Ltd., the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co., to act as a financial advisor “to assist in a review of strategic alternatives.”
“These alternatives could include, among other things, a sale of the Company or a portion thereof, a strategic investment, a business combination, changes to the Company's operations or strategy, or continuing to execute on the Company's current business plan,” CannTrust said in a statement on Wednesday.
The price of CannTrust shares jumped 6 per cent in Wednesday morning trading, following the news.
The announcement comes six days after CannTrust fired its chief executive officer Peter Aceto “with cause” and forced its chairman and largest shareholder Eric Paul to resign from the board. The company is under investigation by Health Canada for growing cannabis in unlicensed rooms in late 2018 and early 2019, and has halted all sales.
Robert Marcovitch, the former CEO of sporting goods company K2 Sports, has taken over as interim CEO, leaving his position as chair of the special committee of CannTrust’s board which is conducting an internal investigation into the company’s regulatory breaches.
“There can be no assurance that the Special Committee's review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction,” CannTrust said on Wednesday.
“The Special Committee has not set a timetable for the conclusion of its review of strategic alternatives and it does not intend to comment further. The nature, timing and outcome of the strategic review process will be influenced by, among other things, the resolution of the Company's regulatory compliance issues with Health Canada.”
In an interview on Tuesday, Mr. Marcovitch said the company was “absolutely exploring all options for every aspect of the business, whether it's function, financial, operational.”
"In situations like this, and this is not unique to our situation, there's a world of conversations... there's all sorts of conversations that take place, scenario planning that we have, so we're certainly living in that environment today," Mr. Marcovitch said.
When asked if the company would consider bids, he said that "it’s premature to even have that conversation, at this point in time we are aggressively getting our house in order."
The price of CannTrust shares has declined more than 50 per cent since July 8, when the company acknowledged that it received a non-compliance order from Health Canada. The drop in price has made CannTrust a potential takeover target, and several licensed producers have been speaking with investment banks about making potential bids.
Any transaction, however, would take place in an environment of extreme uncertainty. Health Canada has not said how it intends to respond to CannTrust’s illicit growing; it has the power to suspend or revoke CannTrust’s cannabis-growing licences and to issue fines. The company may be forced to destroy the 12,700 kilograms of cannabis, worth tens of millions of dollars, that was was grown in the unlicensed rooms.
“Given the ongoing potential legal liabilities, it is unclear if the strategic review will result in a sale of the company,” said Bank of Montreal analyst Tamy Chen in a research note on Wednesday morning after the Greenhill news.
“We believe the Niagara greenhouse would provide value to LPs that are relatively behind on their production ramps. The Vaughan facility would provide processing capacity that includes extraction and packaging. However, if Health Canada ultimately revokes the licences at these facilities, the sale of these assets would likely be expedited at a deep discount,” Ms. Chen wrote.
“I’m sure that anyone that’s interested in acquiring them would have to sit down with Health Canada and find out what is the likelihood that, under new management, they could continue to operate,” said Jason Zandberg, an analyst with PI Financial Corp. in an interview last Friday, after Mr. Aceto and Mr. Paul’s departures.
If the licencing issue can be resolved, CannTrust "would be the most attractive asset [in Canada], given where the stock profile has gone, and the largest production profile that would be in play,” Mr. Zandberg said.
The company also faces potential sanctions from securities regulators on both sides of the border, according to several financial analysts covering the company. In May, the company, alongside several company insiders, sold US$195.5-million worth of shares using a prospectus that included production numbers from the unlicensed areas.
The company is now in "regular contact” with the Ontario Securities Commission, but has not been told it is under formal investigation by securities regulators, said Mr. Marcovitch on Tuesday.
“We’ve been very transparent with everything we’ve been doing, what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. That dialogue with the OSC is ongoing and happens on a very timely basis," Mr. Marcovitch said.
“We have not been directly in touch with the SEC because we work with the OSC as the principal regulator being on the Toronto Stock Exchange,” he added.
More than a dozen law firms are seeking plaintiffs for class action lawsuits against CannTrust.