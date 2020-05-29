CannTrust plans to restart Niagara greenhouse after Health Canada reinstates licence

Open this photo in gallery A CannTrust sign stands at the cannabis company's facility in Fenwick, Ont., on July 24, 2019. Tara Walton/The Globe and Mail

CannTrust Holdings Inc. says Health Canada has reinstated its licenses for its greenhouse in Niagara and that it will immediately restart operations.

The cannabis company says it cannot say when its products will be available in the market as that depends on a Health Canada decision regarding its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

The decision regarding the Vaughan facility is independent of the Fenwick facility’s licence reinstatement and has not yet been made.

CannTrust, which has been operating under court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act since March, says it sent its reinstatement submission for the manufacturing facility to Health Canada on April 24.

The company has been under fire since it disclosed last year that Health Canada had discovered illicit cultivation in unlicensed rooms at its Pelham, Ont., greenhouse.

It says creditor protection will also allow it to explore a plan to deal with the multiple class actions and other litigation brought against the company in the wake of its disclosures last year.

