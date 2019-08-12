CannTrust shares plunge as pot producer runs afoul of Health Canada for second time

CannTrust Holdings Inc. shares plummeted nearly 25 per cent on Monday morning, after the troubled cannabis grower acknowledged that it has received a second non-compliant order from federal regulators, this time relating to its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.
During a series of inspections in July, Health Canada found multiple regulatory breaches at the Vaughan facility, including the storage of cannabis in rooms not licensed for storage and the construction of new rooms without approval from regulators, CannTrust said in a news release. Inspectors also found insufficient security at the facility, inadequate quality assurance protocols and poor record keeping, CannTrust said.
The new non-compliant order comes a month after Health Canada inspectors determined the company had broken rules at its greenhouse complex in Pelham, Ont. by growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed rooms in late 2018 and early 2019.
The earlier revelations sent the company into crisis, raising the possibility that Health Canada could suspend or revoke CannTrust’s cannabis growing licence. In the past month, CannTrust has halted all cannabis sales, fired its chief executive Peter Aceto and forced its chairman Eric Paul to resign. It is under investigation by both Health Canada and the Ontario Securities Commission, and has hired U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. to conduct a “strategic review” that is exploring a possible sale of the company or its assets.
Along with its licence, the fate of CannTrust’s inventory is up in the air. The company produced 12,700 kilograms of cannabis, worth tens of millions of dollars, in the unlicensed rooms. Several analysts have suggested that Health Canada will force CannTrust to destroy this inventory, which could compound the nationwide-wide shortage of legal cannabis.
The latest non-compliant order, issued after market on Friday, adds to company’s problems, but does not come as a surprise. As far back as November, 2018 CannTrust officials had expressed concerns about regulatory breaches at its Vaughan facility.
After a Health Canada inspection of the Pelham facility in mid-November, 2018 Graham Lee, CannTrust’s director of quality and compliance, wrote an email to other CannTrust officials, including Mr. Aceto and Mr. Paul, outlining problems at both the Pelham and Vaughan facilities.
“There are several points of exposure in our business we need to consider. I would not be surprised if HC visits Vaughan in the near future and that could compound HC’s concerns,” Mr. Lee wrote.
“We are storing product in the Mother Room at Vaughan,” he wrote, referring to rooms where cannabis plants are grown for cloning purposes rather than harvested.
“PA2A-E are not licenced but we have moved the encapsulation equipment into them and will begin running it next week; PA5 has been modified and is not approved for storage but we are storing product in it,” Mr. Lee added, referring to rooms at the Vaughan facility.
The 60,000-square-foot Vaughan manufacturing facility was originally CannTrust’s main growing facility, but has been largely repurposed into lab space for cannabis oil extraction and warehouse space for packaging. As of December 2018, 311 employees were working at the Vaughan facility, more than at its greenhouse in Pelham.
“We have retained independent consultants who have already started addressing some of the deficiencies noted in Health Canada's report. We are looking at the root causes of these issues and will take whatever remedial steps are necessary to bring the Company into full regulatory compliance as quickly as possible,” said CannTrust’s interim CEO Robert Marcovitch in the news release.
Canntrust said that Health Canada has not provided it with any guidance around “the timing or content of its decisions concerning the Company.”
The fall in CannTrust’s share price on Monday comes after a nearly 40 per cent spike in the last hour of trading on Friday.
