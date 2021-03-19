Canopy Growth arranges US$750-million loan, fuelling speculation of an acquisition

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canopy Growth arranges US$750-million loan, fuelling speculation of an acquisition

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker shakes cocoa nibs into a machine during a tour at a Canopy Growth facility that produces cannabis derivatives in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Oct. 29, 2019.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canopy Growth Corp . is borrowing US$750-million from private equity group King Street Capital Management LP, in a move that has left analysts speculating that the company could be priming itself to make a significant acquisition.

The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company announced on Thursday that it had entered into a credit agreement with the New York private equity firm at an interest rate of 9.5 per cent, which will also see the company having access to an additional loan of US$500-million. The loans have no interim payments and will mature on March 18, 2026.

This is the largest financing sought by Canopy since it received a $5-billion investment from American alcohol behemoth Constellation Brands in the fall of 2018. In less than three years, however, the company had burned through more than 75 per cent of that money, leaving it with approximately $825-million in cash as of the end of December, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Canopy’s stock declined slightly on news of the borrowing to the $42 mark.

“Given Canopy’s resources, the financing brings more questions than answers,” wrote Andrew Carter, an analyst at Stifel Financial Corp. He noted that just weeks earlier, the company had issued a US$2-billion shelf offering for a term of 25 months, meaning that it had just over two years to raise up to US$2-billion by selling shares on the public market.

“This total firepower could suggest the company is preparing to do something transformative. … We are left to question if the company is considering an acquisition outside cannabis, meaningfully diversifying the business away from the company’s current operations,” Mr. Carter wrote in a Friday morning note.

Canopy spent most of 2020 dramatically trimming costs, after years of unbridled spending and accelerated international expansion under the tenure of former chief executive officer and co-founder Bruce Linton. The company exited its operations in South Africa and Lesotho, ceased hemp farming in Springfield, N.Y., and closed down seven production facilities across the country, including its two flagship facilities in Aldergrove and Delta, B.C.

But recent moves to build up its cash holdings once again might be a signal that the company is on the cusp of a renewed growth spurt, said one analyst who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak publicly. The analyst also speculated that Canopy could be preparing to make a significant acquisition, especially given the recent legalization of cannabis in Mexico, and legislative victories in the U.S. that could pave the way for federal legalization.

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, Canopy’s executive vice-president and chief financial officer Mike Lee said that the financing would enable Canopy to “take advantage of potential opportunities in our core markets.” The statement did not directly address whether or not the company intends to embark on an acquisition spree. But company filings indicated that Canopy could use proceeds of the loan for “working capital, and general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.”

Mr. Carter also noted that it would be difficult for Canopy to achieve positive operating cash flow by the end of 2023 “without a meaningful acquisition.” Indeed, Canopy has had a history of negative cash flow, and part of its recent US$2-billion shelf offering, according to company filings, was to ensure that it could mostly remain in positive cash flow territory.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies