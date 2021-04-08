Canopy Growth buying Supreme Cannabis for $435-million, nabbing one of Canada’s top pot brands

Canopy Growth Corp. is acquiring The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. in a stock and cash deal worth approximately $435-million that will see the cannabis giant nab one of the most popular premium cannabis brands in the country and expand its stronghold over the Canadian pot industry.
The deal, if approved, will provide Supreme Cannabis shareholders with a premium of 66 per cent per share, based on Supreme’s April 7 closing share price of 26 cents. Each Supreme shareholder will receive 0.01165872 of a Canopy share and $0.0001 in cash in exchange for one Supreme share.
Supreme is a mid-sized, Toronto-based pot company with production facilities in Kincardine, Ont. It’s most prominent brand is 7ACRES, which has consistently been one of the top 10 best-selling premium cannabis products in the country. Canopy has long struggled to make a significant dent in the premium flower market -- this acquisition, according to the company, will allow the company to expand its recreational market share to roughly 13.6 per cent.
“As we continue to expand our leading brand portfolio, we’re excited to reach more consumers through Supreme’s premium brands and high-quality products, further solidifying Canopy’s market leadership,” said David Klein, Canopy’s CEO in a press release.
Supreme’s business strategy had for years focused on tapping into the so-called weed connoisseur market, selling premium cannabis for above-market prices. But the Canadian pot industry experienced a severe oversupply problem for most of late 2019 and 2020, forcing most producers to drastically slash their prices, leaving Supreme in an uncompetitive position.
Between the end of June, 2019 and June, 2020, its revenue tumbled by over 50 per cent, resulting in significant layoffs and massive changes at the executive level. Supreme’s sales have since significantly increased, due in part to the overall increase in sales of cannabis nationwide during the pandemic.
Supreme’s current market value is approximately $145-million.
