Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growth's Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Aug. 23, 2018.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth is becoming a shadow of its former self.

The cannabis producer, which less than four years ago boasted an $18-billion valuation that made it worth more than Canadian household names such as Canadian Tire or Shaw Communications, announced Thursday plans to adopt an “asset-light” model in Canada. More than one third of the company’s staff – about 800 people – will lose their jobs as a result of the plan and Canopy’s flagship production facility in a former Hershey chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Ont., will be closed.

In a statement, chief financial officer Judy Hong said the streamlining effort would “rightsize” Canopy’s business in Canada. The company expects to save between $140-million and $160-million over the next 12 months.

Canopy is now in a position, Stifel analyst Andrew Carter said in a note published after the announcement, where success will “largely depend on investor enthusiasm amid an environment where cannabis sentiment is at best apathetic.”

It represents a symbolic end to a story that began a decade earlier on a much more hopeful note in 2013, when Canopy – then known as Tweed Marijuana – took over the suburban Ottawa factory that Hershey Canada had abandoned five years earlier, costing the Smiths Falls community of under 9,000 more than 500 jobs. Fully two years before Justin Trudeau’s Liberals swept to power in 2015 promising to legalize recreational cannabis, Canopy was among the sector’s earliest movers with ambitions to become a global leader.

Instead, the announcement Thursday was simply the latest of several rounds of layoffs, facility closures and cost-cutting efforts Canopy has launched after years of repeatedly delaying plans to reach profitability. Canopy’s stock has lost nearly 94 per cent of its value over the past two years, falling from a February 2021 high of $54.76 to $3.09 on mid-afternoon Thursday, though the company’s declining fortunes started even earlier.

In June of 2019, less than a year into legalization and despite American alcohol conglomerate Constellation Brands having recently invested $5.2-billion into the business, Canopy started losing huge sums of money. Its losses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totalled $323-million or nearly four times what analysts were expecting.

“There was a time when you guys were talking about getting [earnings] positive once you had adult-use revenues,” Cowen and Co. analyst Vivian Azer said on an analyst call at the time.

Bruce Linton, Canopy’s co-founder and then-co-CEO, responded that profitability would come shortly after edible cannabis became legal later that year, which he said was what the company was “built for.” He was fired two weeks later.

As part of the “asset-light” strategy unveiled Thursday, Canopy will cease all internal production of edibles, beverages, vapes and extracts, moving instead to sourcing those products from third parties. The company, which once funded a $2.5-million professorship for cannabis research at the University of British Columbia, will also stop most research programs as part of the strategy, outsourcing its genetics program to Quebec-based EXKA.

Dried flower, pre-roll, softgel and oil manufacturing will be consolidated into a single Ontario facility that was originally designed to produce cannabis-infused beverages, the company said.

The latest round of cuts should help Canopy reach profitability by 2024, the company said, though it had previously expected to reach that goal by late 2022 after having already spent years implementing multiple cost reduction strategies.

In March, 2020, the company announced its first major head count reduction, laying off 500 staff and shuttering two British Columbia greenhouses that it had purchased two years earlier for nearly $400-million. Several smaller rounds of job cuts followed – affecting dozens of positions rather than hundreds – before Canopy announced another 250 layoffs in April, 2022.

Two months later, Canopy reached a deal to exchange roughly one fifth of its total debt load worth $255-million for shares plus roughly $3-million in cash. Shareholders revolted, sending Canopy’s TSX-listed shares down nearly 19 per cent in a single day from $4.49 per share on June 29 to $3.66 per share on June 30.

Throughout that turmoil, Canopy was receiving tens of millions of dollars in federal government funding. According to a database maintained by the lobbying commission, Canopy received $16-million in government funding in 2021 and another $69.1-million in 2022.

Nowhere will Canopy’s latest round of cutbacks be felt more acutely than in Smiths Falls, a town roughly 40 minutes from Ottawa that was once known as “Skid Falls” before Canopy’s arrival led to a major rebound for the community.

With a file from Reuters.