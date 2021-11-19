Staff work in a marijuana grow room at Canopy Growth facility in Smiths Falls, Ont.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp. says chief financial officer Mike Lee and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic are leaving the company at the end of the year.

In the interim, the cannabis company says the pair will serve in an advisory capacity to support the transition.

Canopy Growth says it has started a search for replacements for both jobs.

Judy Hong has been named interim chief financial officer, while Tara Rozalowsky has been named interim chief product officer.

Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as the vice-president, investor relations and competitive intelligence, after spending more than 20 years at Goldman Sachs.

Rozalowsky has been serving as vice-president, beverage and edibles, at Canopy Growth.

